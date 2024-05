LATEST

Miss Universe Sheynnis Palacios in Manila

LOOK: Miss Universe 2023 Sheynnis Palacios arrives in Manila on Wednesday, 1 May 2024 at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1. Part of her ongoing Asian tour, Palacios will grace various activities for Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH). She will stay in the Philippines until 7 May. | via Anthony Ching