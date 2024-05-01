Miss Universe Philippines 2024: New changes and diverse candidates

Reigning Miss Universe Philippines Michelle Marquez Dee will relinquish her title and crown on 22 May at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. Fifty-three candidates will compete in the fifth edition, hosted by Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Nola Gabriel, featuring an electrifying performance by Drag Race Philippines Season 1 runner-up and RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs. the World Series 2 third-place finisher Marina Summers.

The Miss Universe Philippines Organization officially launched a new Accredited Partners (AP) program. These partners organize local competitions where contestants vie for the opportunity to represent their region in the national pageant. Additionally, the AP has the option to appoint a candidate to represent them at the national level.

This replaces the previous procedure, where candidates underwent a screening process before being confirmed as the official representative for the municipality, province, city, or overseas community she represents. This edition marks the debut of candidates representing Overseas Filipino Communities. Miss Universe Philippines national director Shamcey Supsup-Lee shared that it will provide women in the provinces with an equal opportunity.

This year, the top-notch online bingo platform BingoPlus, which offers players the convenience, variety and security they need to enjoy their favorite game, is the major presenter for Miss Universe Philippines. BingoPlus provides players with the opportunity to play their favorite bingo games from the comfort of their homes, whether they’re seasoned bingo players or new to the game. Players can easily access the platform from their computer or mobile device and start playing right away.

The online platform features a wide variety of slot, bingo and e-bingo games, such as 75-ball and 90-ball bingo, speed bingo and pattern bingo. This ensures that players have a diverse selection of games and can find one that suits their style of play.

The Miss Universe Philippines 2024 candidates represent the most diverse edition of the pageant thus far. The DAILY TRIBUNE conducted an exclusive interview with some of the candidates during the media day held at a hotel in Batangas, sponsored by BingoPlus. Here’s what they had to say when asked to describe and choose a letter in BINGO:

Letter B

Bacolod’s Yvonne Catamco (Bacolod), Batangas’s Mariztella Lat, (Batangueña Beauty), Bohol’s Bianca Gaviola (Bohol), Bukidnon’s Natasha Jane Bajuyo (Bold), Davao Region’s Johanna Yulo (Bravery), Laguna’s Alexandra Mae Rosales (Best), Leyte’s Angel Rose Tamba (Beautiful), Miami’s Mary May Yaso (Bravery) and Nueva Ecija’s Maica Martinez (Beautiful).

Letter I

Australia’s Kymberlee Stree (Intelligent), Bacoor’s Kim-Victoria Vincent (Intentional), Cebu’s Kris Tiffany Janson (Independent), Naic’s Mary Rose Guiral (Invicted), Northern California’s Kayla Jean Carter ( I Can), Pampanga’s Cyrille Payumo (Inspiring), Quezon City’s Camille Isabel Lagmay (Integrity), Siargao’s Joshell de Ocampo (Independent) and Southern California’s Janet Hammond (Inspiring).

Letter N

Davao City’s Maria Isabel Pelayo (Never Backing Down) and Mariveles’ Eleanor Hollman (Nanay).

Letter G

Baguio’s Justine Tarah Marie Valencia (Genuine), Bantayan Island’s Juvel M. Ducay (Goal Driven), Cainta’s Stacey Daniella Gabriel (Go-Getter), Cavite’s Deanna Marie Maté (Grace), Hawaii’s Patricia Bianca Tapia (Grateful), Occidental Mindoro’s Zoleil Mellane Oliveros Taño (Goal Driven), San Pablo, Laguna’s Eunice Deza (Goal Oriented), Quirino’s Stephanie Faye Gerona (God), Quezon Province’s Maria Ahtisa Manalo (Growth) and Pasig’s Selena Alexis Antonio-Reyes (Giving).

Letter O

Albay’s Elaine Bernales (Observant), Bulacan’s Chelsea Anne Manalo (Opportunity), Camiguin’s Rethiana Rosa (Optimism), Florida’s Matea Mahal Smith (Opinionated), Iloilo City’s Alexie Mae Brooks (Opportunity) and Mandaue’s Victoria Leslie Ingram (Open Mind).