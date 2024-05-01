Marcos pins medals to wounded soldiers

ZAMBOANGA CITY — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr. has conferred the Wounded Personnel Medal to the seven soldiers who were injured during an encounter with 15 members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters — Karialan Group (BIFF-KF) in outskirt of Barangay Kitango, Datu Saudi Ampatuan in Maguindanao del Sur on 22 April.

The encounter resulted in the death of Mohiden Animbang, also known as “Kagui Karialan,” the leader and the Chairman of the BIFF-KF, his brother Saga Animbang his operation chief, and 10 of his followers.

Marcos conferred on Monday the Wounded Personnel Medal upon seven soldiers injured in the skirmish between government troops and the BIFF-KF.

The awarding ceremony took place at the Camp Siongco Station Hospital (CSSH) located inside the Headquarters of the 6th Infantry (Kampilan) Division in Camp Siongco in Awang, Datu Odin Sinsuat (DOS) in Maguindanao del Norte.

Aside from awarding the wounded soldiers at the CSSH, other soldiers at the 6ID gym were also honored for their role in the successful neutralization of the BIFF-KF leader.

Assisting President Marcos in the awarding ceremony were Maj. Gen. Alex S. Rillera, Commander of the 6th Infantry “Kampilan” Division along with Gen Romeo S. Brawner Jr., Chief of Staff — AFP, and Lt. Gen. William N. Gonzales, the Commander of the Western Mindanao Command.

Also present at the event were Special Assistant to the President Antonio Lagdameo Jr.; DILG Sec. Benjamin C. Abalos Jr.; Sec. Carlito G. Galvez Jr., Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity; PNP Chief, Police General Rommel Francisco D Marbil, alongside Brigade Commanders, Battalion Commanders, and troops.