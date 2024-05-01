Marapoc, Ramirez tow Altas past Blazers

Jefferson Marapoc and reigning Most Valuable Player Louie Ramirez combined for 47 points to power University of Perpetual Help System Dalta to a 23-25, 25-16, 24-26, 25-15, 15-8 win over College of Saint Benilde in Season 99 National Collegiate Athletic Association men’s volleyball tournament yesterday at the EcoOil Filoil Arena.

Marapoc fired a game-high 27 points while Ramirez registered 16 kills and four blocks for a 20-hit effort for the Altas, who completed their seventh straight victory in nearly two hours of action.

Perpetual are looking to win their last match in the eliminations against Emilio Aguinaldo College to pocket an automatic spot in the finals, leaving the second, third and fourth placers battling in the step-ladder semifinals.

Setter JC Enarciso was also impressive with 24 excellent sets while libero Philip Pepito did a great job manning the backline with 16 digs and 12 excellent receptions.

Meanwhile, College of Saint Benilde coasted to their eighth straight win following a 25-14, 25-18, 25-7 win over Perpetual.

The Lady Altas fell to 4-4.