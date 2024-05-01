Integrated, unified CCTV system proposed

The Philippine National Police (PNP) is proposing the use of artificial intelligence in an interconnected closed-circuit television (CCTV) system nationwide to help authorities foil local crimes and other illegal activities, its chief confirmed on Wednesday.

In a radio interview, PNP chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil noted that the use of CCTV footage as evidence in court when charging suspects has been crucial in solving criminalities in the country.

“It’s time for us to really upgrade our system,” he said.

He mentioned that all establishments in the country are required to have CCTVs, especially those in public areas.

But, he pointed out that the country lacks a law mandating a nationwide centralized CCTV system, which he pressed could have better-helped authorities to reduce lawlessness.

Marbil mentioned what he has discussed with Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos about “coming up with integrating the CCTVs around the Philippines.”

“If there will be a law that would mandate an interconnected CCTV system, it could help in the crime prevention and crime solution,” he noted.

Marbil said Filipinos will feel more secure if the country implements an integrated, interconnected, and unified CCTV system, citing that other countries have resorted to such options to minimize criminalities.

“In other countries, there’s a lot of CCTVs where you can easily monitor places,” he said.