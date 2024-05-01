Honda Philippines reaches 8-millionth motorcycle production

The country is seen to be the next Vietnam with a huge volume of motorcycles plying the country’s thoroughfares. Many of these motorcycles on the road could very well be manufactured by Honda Philippines which alone has already reached the 8th- million mark in terms of its motorcycle production.

This achievement by the company was announced during the 8th millionth Production Ceremony held recently at the HPI Plant Gym.

As the leading motorcycle manufacturer in the country, Honda’s 8-million-unit production milestone underscores its commitment to providing high-quality, reliable, and environment-friendly motorcycles that have become a cornerstone of Filipino transportation.

The company’s motorcycles cater to various needs, including commuting, solo use, and leisure for those seeking a user-friendly automatic riding experience.

The breakdown of HPI’s 8 million motorcycle units manufactured illustrates the company’s impact on Filipino mobility.

Cub motorcycles account for 49 percent (3,921,083 units), serving as reliable and fuel-efficient transportation options that have become a key player in Filipino mobility.

Business motorcycles make up 34 percent (2,694,170 units), catering to the needs of businesses and entrepreneurs, thus promoting economic growth.

Sports motorcycles represent 3 percent (222,747 units), appealing to adventure-seeking Filipino riders.

On the other hand, AT (automatic) motorcycles, which are currently the main driver and trend of the market, contribute 15 percent (1,162,000 units), offering a user-friendly and convenient riding experience.

HPI’s 20-hectare plant in Batangas employs processes that prioritize safe, efficient, economical, and environmentally friendly technology, serving both people and the community.

The company’s roots trace back to 1964 when Mariwasa-Distribution Inc. was established, eventually leading to the formation of Mariwasa-Honda Inc. in 1973, and later to Honda Philippines Inc, in 1983.

“Despite challenges faced in recent years especially the Covid-19 pandemic impact, HPI remained resilient and capitalized on growth opportunities, particularly with the increasing demands for better riding and commute experiences among Filipinos,” said Sayaka Arai-Hattori, HPI President.