Group joins calls to prevent conflict escalation with China

The Katipunan ng Demokratikong Pilipino (KDP), a national political party established by the late Department of Education Undersecretary Antonio “Butch” Valdez, has added its voice to the growing chorus of sectors urging an immediate halt to the escalation towards armed conflict.

KDP president Carlos Valdez expressed concern over the rising tensions in the Southeast Asian region, attributing them to the militarization efforts spearheaded by entities within the US State Department, hawkish factions within the Chinese Communist Party, and other nations. Valdez warned that such developments could lead our nation to ruin if left unchecked.

“Make no mistake. We are on the brink of a global war, the likes of which has no precedent,” Valdez said in a statement.

Valdez also called on leadership in the executive and legislative bodies to invoke our Constitution, manifest our sovereignty, and step away from armed involvement.

“We call on all our government leaders to endeavor to increase diplomatic efforts with all parties to decrease the possibility of a conflict we cannot control nor hope to influence,” Valdez said.

“We call on Malacañang to be transparent in its agreements, especially with regards to the arms build-up couched in the EDCA, and trust in the Filipinos’ collective sovereign will,” he added.

The KDP also called on the United States, China, and other nations to exclude the Philippines and its people from their political maneuverings and instead engage us as equals, promote dialogue, make peace, and respect our Constitution as a Sovereign Republic, part of the world community of nations.

“We call on our friends in the ASEAN and Asia, and beyond, to those with like minds, those who value the inalienable rights to life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness, to echo our calls for a de-escalation of war tensions, and to vigorously promote cooperation among nations,” Valdez said.