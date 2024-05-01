Former OFW finds hope as TPC, Smart load reseller

Overseas Filipinos sacrifice a lot the moment they decide to leave the Philippines to work abroad, and even when they return home and search again for livelihood. Just like in the case of 33-year-old Estrellita Evale, a former domestic helper who worked in the Middle East for three years, before coming back home for good.

Evale could not help but shed a few tears as she recalled her experience working abroad, away from her loved ones. “I always wanted to go home because I missed my family,” she shared.

Upon choosing to come home to stay, she arrived to find that pandemic-related restrictions were still in place, making it a challenge for Evale to find a way to earn a living. By some stroke of fate, a friend introduced her to the reloading business of TPC.

“I invested my own money to become a load retailer. I was manning the canteen of my sister, and I observed that a lot of people were looking for Smart or TNT load, that’s why I took that opportunity,” she said.

Telepreneur Corp. or TPC is a leading direct selling company of network load. Smart Communications Inc. (Smart) continues to strengthen its partnership with TPC through Muenchen by providing livelihood opportunities, training sessions, and supporting other activities of load resellers or retailers.

Aside from her loading business, Evale also hustles on the side to make a living. But her loading business helps to pay part of her rent, electric bills, and daily necessities.

Because of her perseverance, Evale eventually became a top load dealer under TPC. And earlier this year, Evale also won a motorbike during a TPC event supported by Smart, which she sent to her family to help in their transportation needs in the province.

“Our partnership with TPC and Muenchen has enabled us not only to improve customer experience by making load accessible, but also to help provide sustainable livelihood to many Filipinos,” said Chito M. Franco, Consumer Sales VP and Head of Key Accounts at PLDT and Smart.

PLDT and Smart’s partnership with organizations like Muenchen and TPC supports the PLDT group's continuing contribution to the United Nations SDGs, particularly SDG 1: No Poverty and SDG 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth. It is also aligned with the PLDT group’s broader goal to promote technologies that can help boost livelihood opportunities among Filipinos, leaving no one behind.