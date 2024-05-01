Follow ethical standards, Go urges medics

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go reminded officials of the Department of Health (DoH) to lead by example in upholding the ethical standards within the medical profession.

Go issued the warning a day before the public hearing yesterday to be conducted by the Senate Committee on Health and Demography which Go chairs.

The committee seeks to scrutinize the integrity of the public health system following the alleged unethical practices in the pharmaceutical industry, particularly the suspected multi-level marketing (MLM) scheme by the company Bell-Kenz Pharma.

The DoH has issued Department Circular 2024-0141, reminding health practitioners to “uphold professional and ethical standards.”

In his manifestation at the Senate plenary last Monday, Go underscored the urgent need to uphold patients’ rights and the integrity of the medical profession.

“It is the State’s mandate to ensure the integrity of our entire public health system and to assure our people that those given the privilege to exercise their medical profession remain faithful and true to our laws and their ethical standards,” declared Go.

Senator Raffy Tulfo raised the alleged MLM scheme during a committee hearing on 2 April. Go emphasized the critical nature of the allegations.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, he criticized the alleged MLM practices as a severe ethical breach, potentially exploiting vulnerable patients.