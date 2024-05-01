DOJ urges Quiboloy to face charges against him

The Department of Justice (DOJ) once again urged Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) founder Pastor Apollo Quiboloy to face the charges against him in court and stop evading the law.

Justice Assistant Secretary and spokesperson, Atty. Mico Clavano, said Quiboloy should present his case before the court and explained his side.

"We hope that Quiboloy will face the charges in court and present his evidence and explain his side," said Clavano, adding they are still waiting for the decision of the Supreme Court for the transfer of venue though they are ready to prosecute and finding him is more on law enforcement.

Clavano said their readiness to prosecute was due mainly to the evidence they have in hand. Also, the DOJ official said, at the moment, there is no need to cancel the passport of Quiboloy as the prosecution has yet to file or request for it though they already asked for the issuance of a hold departure order (HDO).

"There is no motion for the cancellation of passport from the prosecution but we already asked for a hold departure order," said Clavano.

Likewise, on the matter of pinpointing the exact location of Quiboloy the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) is all eyes and ears in monitoring him, said Clavano.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court (SC) has been asked to dismiss the petition filed by Quiboloy who challenged the arrest order issued against him by the Senate.

The arrest of Quiboloy was issued last March by the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality which is chaired by Sen. Risa Hontiveros.

Quiboloy was cited in contempt and an arrest order was subsequently issued for his refusal to participate in the Senate’s investigations on alleged sexual abuse, human trafficking, forced labor, and other human rights violations hurled against him.

In his petition, Quiboloy told the SC that the Senate’s issuance and implementation of the arrest order against him are “unjust and unconstitutional.”

He said the Senate’s investigation violates his constitutional rights to due process and against self-incrimination.

He also told the SC that the Senate hearings “do not serve any legislative purpose” and that the probe was tantamount to usurpation of judicial functions.

During its traditional summer sessions in Baguio City, the SC required the Senate to comment on Quiboloy’s petition.

On the other hand, SC spokesperson, Atty. Camille Sue Mae L. Ting, said the High Court would deliberate on Quiboloy’s plea for a temporary restraining order (TRO) against the arrest order once the Senate’s comment on the petition is filed.