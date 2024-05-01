DENR-MGB’s PLASTIKalikasan to address plastic wastes in mining sites

The Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has commenced a nationwide, long-term program called PLASTIKalikasan to particularly address plastic waste in mining sites and its host and neighboring communities.

PLASTIKalikasan, with the help of stakeholders, serves as a platform for mining and mineral processing companies to collect, recycle, reuse and dispose plastic waste.

The program is set to be integrated into a company’s annual implementation of the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Program (EPEP) and ISO 14001:2015, allocated with appropriate and sufficient budget.

“At the DENR, our thrust on climate change adaptation and mitigation is at the forefront of our efforts. PLASTIKalikasan is not just a one-day clean-up project, it is a cornerstone of our strategy to build resilience against the impacts of climate change,” said DENR Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo Loyzaga, in a message delivered by DENR Undersecretary for Policy, Planning and International Affairs Jonas R. Leones.

The Annual EPEP outlines the methods and procedures a company will employ to achieve its environmental protection and management goals throughout the lifespan of the mine.

Under the Philippine Mining Act of 1995 and its Revised Implementing Rules and Regulations, the EPEP should be prepared and approved before the commencement of mining.

Fifteen MGB Regional Offices spearheaded community clean-up drives during the Earth Day 2024 celebration to launch the PLASTIKalikasan program.

Together with MGB offices, over 7,000 participants from mining contractors and permit holders, as well as volunteers from communities, local government, and non-government organizations joined the activity.

The initial report showed around 47,000 kilograms of plastic and other solid waste were collected across several mining sites and its host and neighboring communities.

“I am delighted that our partners from the mineral industry, our local communities, and other stakeholders have partaken in this collective effort to restore, protect, and sustain our environment,” Loyzaga said.

“To our partners from the mineral industry, you play a crucial role in this endeavor. You share an equal responsibility in ensuring that your operations adhere to the highest standard of environmental protection and conservation,” she added.

The MGB will officially incorporate PLASTIKalikasan in the EPEP for operationalization by 2025.