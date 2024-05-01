CPA, MCWD file cases vs Rama

Officials of Cebu Port Authority (CPA) and Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) separately filed cases against Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama.

In a 34-page complaint, CPA general manager Francisco Commendador III said Rama violated Administrative Order 23, s. of 1992 for oppression, misconduct in office, gross negligence, or dereliction of duty and abuse of authority “ following the acts of impermissible encroachment into the territorial jurisdiction of CPA, deliberate and flagrant disregard of CPA’s authority, and obstinate disobedience and resistance to the Writ of Preliminary Injunction granted by the Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 10.

Commendador filed the administrative complaint before the Office of the President for the mayor’s role in the forcible entry by City Hall officials into CPA’s Baseport Area Manager on 1 April 2014.

While MCWD chairman Atty Jose Daluz III and general manager Edgar Donoso filed an administrative complaint against Rama before the Office of the President (OP).

The complaint charges Mayor Rama of Grave Misconduct; Grave Abuse of Authority and Oppression; Conduct Prejudicial to the Best Interest of the Service; Conduct Unbecoming of a Public Official; Violation of RA 6713 or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees.

The case stemmed from the alleged breaking in of the city government led by City Administrator Collin Rosell where the doors of MCWD office were “forcibly opened” last 15 April 2024.

Daluz told media that they have decided to file the complaints “for the sake” and to “protect” the MCWD management.

Rama said he has yet to see a copy of the complaint so he will not comment for now.