Chef Tatung is Tito Maggi

What do you cook today?

If you cook every day, that’s a tad tall to answer, especially in a typical Filipino household relentless about hankering breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Maggi is making a home cook’s life a little easier — and more entertaining this time around — with celebrated chef Tatung Sarthou as new ‘Tita Maggi’ whipping up wonderful, rudimentary stuff made special by the healthy spices of this granules generation.

Sarthou identifies with Maggi in that there’s a need to educate the younger generation to love preparing home-cooked grub in the age of microwaveable meals and Grab Food.

“One of my advocacies really is about food sustainability. I teach people how to cook simple [dishes]. It’s every right of a Filipino to eat deliciously no matter the economic background. But, with the rising cost of everything in the Philippines, sometimes families sacrifice the quality of food,” Sarthou said.

“That’s why we did the program Simpol. If you go on social media, sometimes it’s so toxic when people say, ‘Ha! You’re cooking caldereta without chorizo; that’s not authentic!’ ‘Oh my God! You’re not using olive!’ You cannot tell your child, ‘Anak, pasensya. ‘Wag ka muna kumain kasi ‘yung kaldereta ko ay kulang ng Bilbao; for now ‘wag muna tayo kumain kasi (let’s not eat first because) I won’t dare serve you something that isn’t authentic.”