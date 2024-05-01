Count on chef Kris Edison Tan, the brains behind Masa Madre Bakehouse to constantly come up with fresh new baked products using puff pastry. After perfecting the croissant, from plain and simple ones with soft insides and crusty outsides to more fancy ones with colored or wood patterned skin, he “plays” with his homemade laminated dough, or puff pastry, as it is more popularly known, and comes up with more complex ideas such as Turon Croissant and kouighn-amann (a round, multi-layered sweet Breton cake originally made with bread dough but now rendered in laminated dough).

Just recently, Chef Kris introduced a Cheese Puffs series into the Masa Madre menu. He rolled out three flavors or variants of the cheese puffs, which are flaky, buttery croissant doughs shaped into rectangles with a hefty cheese filling in them, baked to a golden crisp.

One is the Cheese Puff, the original Cheese Puff the talented pastry chef created with a combination of creamy, salty and sweet flavors in the cheese filling.

Another variant is the Truffle Cheese Puff, which is exactly the original Cheese Puff but given the exquisite taste and aroma of truffle mushroom for truffle lovers. Truffle gives this variant an additional flavor of earthiness.

The third variant is Ube Cheese Puff, which brings together the no-fail combination of ube (purple yam) and cheese that Filipinos love in their breads, sandwiches, ice cream, cakes, pastries — and more! This flavor combination is always a hit with Pinoys.