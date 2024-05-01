CamSur town logs 3 heat-related deaths

The scorching heat has led to three fatalities recorded in the municipality of Pili in Camarines Sur.

In a radio interview on Wednesday, Mayor Thomas Bongalonta Jr. said that three employees have died due to the extreme heat, with one having a heart attack.

“Actually, here, [the heat] really has many effects on our lives. For example, three of our employees died because of the heat. The other day, our guard died because he had a heart attack due to the heat of the weather. Then there are two more,” Bongalonta said.

“What we are doing now is following the provincial governor’s decision that there are no face-to-face classes in all schools, except for private ones with air-conditioned rooms,” he added.

Moreover, Bongalonta said that his town has already implemented interventions such as having on-call doctors in emergencies.

“Even during the week, our pharmacy is open. The doctor is on call on Saturdays and Sundays. We have two doctors here: Health One and Health Two. Other health personnel also attend to the specific needs of our patients,” he said.

Cash assistance was also extended to persons with disabilities, senior citizens, and solo parents to support their needs.

Pili is expected to post a dangerous heat index of 46 °C on Thursday, as forecasted by the weather state bureau Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration.

Recently, the Department of Health (DoH) reported 34 heat-related illnesses recorded from 1 January to 18 April this year, with the majority recorded in Central Visayas, Ilocos Region, and Socksargen, of which six led to fatalities.

The DoH noted that the causes of their deaths were still being verified. The highest number of heat-related illnesses was recorded in 2023, with 513 cases.

To protect oneself from heat-related illnesses, the DoH advised the public to take preventive measures such as wearing protective and comfortable clothing outdoors, limiting the time spent outdoors, and drinking plenty of water.