Big-tent job fair on Labor Day

The Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) on Wednesday, 1 May, held nationwide job fairs in celebration of the 122nd Labor Day.

A total of 213,932 job vacancies were offered to potential employees with 2,570 employers participating.

Ninety-seven job fair sites were also rolled out by the Labor department across the regions.

Meanwhile, a total of 102 employers offered over 44,000 overseas jobs.

DoLE Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma said this year’s Labor Day job fair sought to conduct at least one job fair per province to bring employment opportunities much closer to Filipino workers in the regions.

Laguesma also urged job seekers to take advantage of employment opportunities in various industries, including business process outsourcing, financial and insurance activities and manufacturing.

The top vacancies are for call center representatives, microfinance officers and production operators.

The conduct of job fairs is one of DoLE’s strategies to strengthen its employment facilitation services in line with its roadmap, the Philippine Labor and Employment Plan 2023-2028.

It also highlights the vital role of local government units and their respective Public Employment Service Offices in facilitating employment at the local level.

This year’s Labor Day celebration is observed with the theme, “Sa Bagong Pilipinas: Manggagawang Pilipino, Kabalikat at Kasama sa Pag-asenso.”