Bato lashes out at vlogger’s unfair remarks

Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa on Tuesday blasted social media vlogger Maharlika for making “unnecessary and unfair” remarks against him amid his panel’s scrutiny of alleged leaking of confidential documents from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

Dela Rosa chaired the Senate Committee on Dangerous Drugs’ conduct of an inquiry on the alleged leaked PDEA document mentioning President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as an illegal drug user.

During the public hearing, Dela Rosa read Maharlika’s social media post quoting her: “Si Marcos bangag ang subject hindi ako at si Morales…Magtatanong na ba ako kung nabayaran ka Liza?”

He then lashed out at Maharlika after commenting on how he presided over the hearing.

“How irresponsible (social) media personality. We’re trying our best here to come out with the truth and nothing but the truth. We are not favoring anyone here. Now they’re trying to hit me,” the irked senator said.

Dela Rosa said Maharlika should attend the Senate hearing instead of using the power of the media to taint his personality.