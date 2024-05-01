Barbie marks 65 years

Another must-see is the life-sized Barbie Dream Camper that is divided into three play areas for an immersive experience into Barbie’s world.

The Barbie Diorama is an extensive exhibition featuring over 130 Barbie Career Dolls from 1959 to the present day, showcasing the evolution of Barbie’s roles and professions.

Barbie Ice Cream Cart and Food Truck offers toy-inspired treats and actual food, creating a delightful experience for kids and families.

The “You Can Be Anything” Pop-Up Booth features lighted booths depicting various Barbie careers to inspire visitors about the endless possibilities they can achieve.

Barbie Activity Area and 65th Photo Op Box is dedicated to interactive activities including a diorama display, a free play table and a TV for webisode playback. It also features a mini-mirror for kids’ selfies and an interactive wall where visitors can post their dreams.