Barbie marks 65 years

The quintessential icon of inspiration and empowerment across generations, “Barbie” is celebrating her 65th anniversary with exceptional activities at Okada Manila.
From 27 April to 2 June, the grand celebration dubbed “Barbie 65th Anniversary — Inspiring Stories, Shaping the Future” will be held at Cove Manila. It commemorates Barbie’s profound influence on encouraging dreams and aspirations since her inception in 1959. This celebration is designed to bring together Barbie fans of all ages, highlighting her significant impact on culture and society.
It’s also an opportunity to honor Barbie’s enduring legacy and the unlimited possibilities she symbolizes. The ticket price for this once-in-a-lifetime event is P1,988, inclusive of a set meal. Cove Manila will be transformed into a colorful journey through Barbie’s storied history.
Highlights include a Barbie Interactive Tunnel (Crystal Pavilion), a spotlight feature where attendees can traverse Barbie’s iconic moments. It includes a beautifully lit Barbie acrylic logo with spaces for visitors to engage in activities, such as sharing inspirational stories on a post-it note wall and expressing how Barbie has inspired their futures.
Another must-see is the life-sized Barbie Dream Camper that is divided into three play areas for an immersive experience into Barbie’s world.
The Barbie Diorama is an extensive exhibition featuring over 130 Barbie Career Dolls from 1959 to the present day, showcasing the evolution of Barbie’s roles and professions.
Barbie Ice Cream Cart and Food Truck offers toy-inspired treats and actual food, creating a delightful experience for kids and families.
The “You Can Be Anything” Pop-Up Booth features lighted booths depicting various Barbie careers to inspire visitors about the endless possibilities they can achieve.
Barbie Activity Area and 65th Photo Op Box is dedicated to interactive activities including a diorama display, a free play table and a TV for webisode playback. It also features a mini-mirror for kids’ selfies and an interactive wall where visitors can post their dreams.
The event transcends mere nostalgia, aiming to inspire the next generation with interactive and engaging exhibits that encourage children to dream without limits.
“We are honored to host the 65th Anniversary of Barbie at Cove Manila, showcasing her lasting impact in empowering young minds to break traditional boundaries,” said Vikki Aquino, director of Spas, Recreation and Kids’ Club at Okada Manila.
Moreover, the celebration includes a “Daycation” package, allowing guests to experience Barbie’s world firsthand, exploring her house and the myriad of careers she has represented.
Cove Manila continues to be a premier family destination throughout the year. Its 9,000-square-meter dome, equipped with temperature control and UV protection, offers a unique beach club experience right in the city’s heart. It’s the perfect year-round getaway for families seeking fun and relaxation.