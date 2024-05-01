AirAsia PH marks World Pilots Day with mass recruitment

As part of World Pilots Day, AirAsia Philippines hosted a one-day mass pilot recruitment event on Tuesday (30 April).

Over 70 aspirants participated in the selection process that took place at AirAsia’s Redpoint headquarters at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3.

The airline made the decision to address this in response to the rising demand for travel and to provide opportunities for aspiring pilots.

Currently, AirAsia Philippines employs 138 captains and 116 first officers.

Travel demand booming

“Opportunities for pilots have been limited over recent times, especially given the challenges the airline industry has faced during the pandemic. However, we maintain a positive outlook, and now that travel demand is booming once again, I am certain it will not stop here,” AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla said.

Under the AirAsia Aviation Group, he cited the airline’s significant order book with over 300 aircraft deliveries until 2035.

“We continue connecting people, places, and passions as part of our value to’make a difference’ here at AirAsia —attempting to make an impact in the industry,” Isla added.

As Labor Day approaches, AirAsia PH also commits to honoring its over 2,000 “Allstars” who contribute to flight safety beyond its pilots.