1 to 2 tropical cyclones expected in May

One to two tropical cyclones are predicted to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) this month, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) on Wednesday.

PAGASA weather specialist Rhea Torres said, citing reports from their climatological tracks, that two scenarios could happen if a tropical cyclone is formed in the PAR.

For the first scenario, she said that the tropical cyclone could possibly approach our archipelago before it recurves away from our country.

“The second scenario is that if the typhoon’s entry point is lower or it forms in the eastern section of Mindanao, it is possible for it to reach parts of Eastern Visayas, Bicol Region, Mimaropa, and some parts of Calabarzon before it exits the West Philippine Sea and will recurve away from our archipelago,” she said.

Torres, however, said that currently, there is no low-pressure area within or outside the PAR to be monitored, which could potentially be a typhoon.

“Until next week, we also do not have any expected storms that could possibly affect any part of our country,” she added.