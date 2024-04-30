U.S. opposes ICC probe on Israel

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — The United States said Monday it opposed the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) investigation into Israel’s conduct in Gaza, amid reports that Israeli officials fear the Hague-based tribunal could soon issue arrest warrants.

“We’ve been really clear about the ICC investigation, that we don’t support it, we don’t believe that they have the jurisdiction,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told a briefing.

The New York Times quoted Israeli officials as saying that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu himself could be among those charged. The court was also weighing charges against leaders of Hamas, it said.

Jean-Pierre would not confirm a report by news outlet Axios that Netanyahu had asked US President Joe Biden in their call Sunday to prevent the court from sending out warrants for Israeli officials.

The spokesperson also declined to comment on reports that Washington had reached out to the ICC to warn that the issuing of any warrants could derail moves to reach the ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas.

“Under my leadership, Israel will never accept any attempt by the ICC to undermine its inherent right of self-defense,” Netanyahu said on X on Friday.

“While the ICC will not affect Israel’s actions, it would set a dangerous precedent that threatens the soldiers and officials of all democracies fighting savage terrorism and wanton aggression.”€

Foreign minister Israel Katz said his country would “not bow our heads or be deterred” by the legal threat.

“If the warrants are issued, they will harm the commanders and soldiers of the IDF (Israeli army) and provide a morale boost to the terrorist organization Hamas and the axis of radical Islam led by Iran against which we are fighting,” Katz said over the weekend.

Neither the US nor Israel is a member of the ICC.

The ICC opened a probe in 2021 into Israel as well as Hamas and other armed Palestinian groups for possible war crimes in the Palestinian territories.

ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan has said the investigation now extends to hostilities since Hamas’ 7 October attacks on Israel.