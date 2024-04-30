Shopwise bikefest raises community wellness

Shopwise is revving up the excitement for a healthier lifestyle with its upcoming Shopwise Bike Fest on 19 May at the Vermosa Sports Hub in Imus City, Cavite, aiming not only to promote physical activity but also to foster a sense of camaraderie among Filipino families.

Cycling, being a sustainable and affordable means of maintaining good health, has garnered interest worldwide. Kerwin Legarde, general manager of Shopwise, expresses the hope the bike fest will provide a safe and enlivening platform for participants to embrace urban cycling.

With three adult categories covering distances of 45 kilometers, 30 kms and a 60-km individual and corporate Open, there’s something for every skill level. Additionally, youngsters aged 2 to 15 will have their own categories, ensuring inclusivity for the whole family.

To ensure a seamless experience, roads will be closed during the event, and race support will be provided. However, certain bike types, such as fixies and e-bikes, are excluded from participation.

The bikes permitted are road bikes, BMX, mountain, gravel and foldable bikes.

Registration is ongoing. For details, visit the event’s official website shopwise.bikefest.com.ph or follow Shopwise on social media platforms www.facebook.com/ShopwiseSupercenters or www.instagram.com/shopwise.ph.

Leading up to the event, an expo will be held at the Ayala Mall Circuit Activity Center in Makati from 15 to 17 May where participants can collect their ride kits, including an exclusive Shopwise bike jersey and a participation bib.