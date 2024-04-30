Muntinlupa launches online job portal

The City of Muntinlupa is once again paving the way for both business and job hunters as it recently opened an online portal to connect employers and would-be employees and meet staffing and workforce needs.

Mayor Ruffy Biazon oversaw the recent public launch of the 1Munti Job Portal, a collaboration between the City Government and partner private institutions led by the Lingkod Muntinlupa Foundation and 1Munti Party.

“The 1Munti Job Portal is an innovation that helps break down barriers of unemployment. For companies and employers, as part of our City’s mission to be a business-friendly hub, this Portal is free, and you can gain exposure to a diverse range of candidates tailored to your company's specific needs and requirements,” Biazon said.

For jobseekers, the application process is quite simple. “You only need to visit the website, create an account, and browse for the employment opportunities you need,” Biazon added.

In addition, Biazon revealed the upcoming Dress for Success Program which aims to equip jobseekers through a series of capacity-building trainings on the basics of job-hunting and employment, writing good resume, and presenting oneself well in an interview. Once they finished the short modules, they can claim their set of business attires that will hopefully help boost their confidence in their job seeking journey.

Both initiatives are part of the greater Womb to Work policy instituted by the City Government to ensure the holistic development of Muntinlupeños.

Biazon also said that the Portal is still part of the local government’s effort to attain “Smart City” status, describing 1Munti Job Portal as “created at the nexus of leadership and technological innovation” to solve human issues.

“Unemployment is not just a you problem—it’s a governance issue. If we put human needs at the centre of innovation, we dictate what technology can do for us. Major issues like unemployment can be solved with technology. We hope that this project will be of great help especially to our young people, whose bright future we work tirelessly to secure,” Biazon said.