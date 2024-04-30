DOJ hailed for securing witnesses

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla hailed the Department of Justice's Witness Protection, Security and Benefit Program (DOJ-WPSBP) for surpassing its goal of securing witnesses instrumental to the successful prosecution of cases.

The WPSBP has achieved a 95.65% rating for successfully prosecuted cases with witnesses covered by the program for CY 2023, exceeding its 84.80% target.

The WPSBP has also achieved a perfect 100% rating in processing applications for witness coverage and percentage of witnesses covered with no reported untoward incidents.

"Your mission plays a very vital role in upholding the Rule of Law, a snappy salute to your unwavering dedication to safeguard witnesses with your very own lives on the line to ensure that justice will never be denied, delayed or compromised," Remulla stressed.

He added, "The Department recognizes your accomplishments of ‘exceeding expectations’ in your professional lives. We need more of you."