Diggers dig current PFL standing

Manila Digger FC continues to thrive in close matches as they challenge for the top spot of the Philippines Football League (PFL).

Diggers head coach Pong Liman told DAILY TRIBUNE that timely substitutions and consistency have been their strong suit as to why they were able to escape for most of their matches.

They are currently sitting at the sixth place with a 3-0-1 win-draw-loss record with nine points and a +2 goal difference in their first season in the country’s top football league.

“Consistency was the key. Also, substitution is important since whenever the opponent makes changes, you have to know how to cover it especially when your opponent is trailing,” Liman said.

“I think it was good when it came to passing. No concerns about the team’s chemistry.”

Manila Digger kicked off its PFL campaign with a 3-2 win over Philippine Army FC on 6 April before escaping Maharlika Taguig FC, 2-1, on 14 April.

The Diggers did lose to Davao Aguilas-UMak F, 1-0, on 21 April but were able to bounce back after a 3-2 win over Mendiola FC 1991 on 27 April.

Still, Liman hopes to see his players be more lethal in front of the goal in their future games starting on Saturday when they face Loyola FC at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

“The execution on building up from the midfield to the attacking third, there’s no problem. The question is how do we execute our finish?” Liman said.

“Our main factor is our finishing. Off-the-ball movement is very important.”

Diggers forward Eric Giganto vowed to challenge for every match they played to boost their standings despite being a new PFL squad.

“I think it’s a challenge for us as a new team in the PFL so we promise to do our best and we hope to get points in every game we play,” Giganto said.

“We’re 100 percent focused and we don’t switch off. The opponents are either chasing us or we’re chasing them. I think the team’s will to win will help us get the three points.”