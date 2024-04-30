Aro cooks up Olympic program

Less than three months before the 2024 Paris Olympics, one of the country’s top nutritionists, is making sure her growing clientele gets the treatment they rightfully deserve.

Jeaneth Aro currently handles the nutritional needs of four athletes bound for France: Boxers Eumir Marcial, Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas as gymnast Carlos Yulo. A prospective fifth qualifier, weightlifter Rosegie Ramos, is on standby as her inclusion will be determined later in May.

Another qualifier, Elreen Ando, also a lifter, also receives pointers from Aro but not on a full-time basis.

“I only helped her during the competition week as part of my special arrangement with SWP (Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas) for the last Olympic Qualifiyng Tournament in Phuket,” Aro said.

“For the longest time, she had problems with weight cutting during competition week and with her recovery nutrition. These were the things that I helped her address this time.”

Aro used to work full-time with Olympic champion Hidilyn Diaz but when the country’s first gold medalist missed the cut, Aro’s involvement was automatically cut.

“I officially resigned from Team HD since March 7, 2024,” she added.

So with the growing number of qualifiers, Aro already has everything all figured out.

“If I will be given an official accreditation for the Paris Olympics, prioritization of athletes will be based on competition schedule and weight cutting preps for weight class athletes. Daily meals of athletes will be coordinated based on available foods in the Athletes Village Mess Hall.”

Still, Aro believes “both the Philippine Olympic Committee and Philippine Sports Commission will give their all-out support to our athletes, coaches and support staff. It’s also good that they are providing training camp opportunities for our athletes to acclimatize which will definitely help us in our preps.”

But Aro could find herself mapping out additional programs for a few others being eyed to make the Olympic grade.

A four-man boxing team will be shooting for Paris tickets starting late May in Bangkok and Aro is looking forward to welcome them in her fold.