Archdiocese of Cebu to release 'oratio imperata' against El Niño

The Archdiocese of Cebu is set to release an "oratio imperata" for rain amid the scorching heat brought about by the prevailing El Niño phenomenon, according to Archbishop Jose Palma.

Palma said Archdiocese of Cebu is expected to release a copy of the "oratio imperata" anytime this week.

"Expect an oratio imperata to be recited in Cebu soon," Palma said in a press conference.

In Latin, "oratio imperata" means "obligatory prayer." It is a set of Roman Catholic invocative prayers consisting of liturgical action and a short, general prayer in which the local ordinary or prelate of the church may publicly pray when a grave need or calamity occurs.

After enduring a record-breaking 40°C heat index for several days since 26 April, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Administration (PAGASA) warned of a potential escalation into the "danger" category as May approaches.

PAGASA said 1 May will mark the beginning of the hottest month of the year due to the combination of summer and El Niño.

To prevent heat-related illnesses, the Department of Health is advising the public to hydrate and refrain from drinking iced tea, soda, alcoholic beverages, and coffee; wear loose clothing; limit outdoor activities outside from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.; and wear protection from the sun, such as hats and umbrellas.