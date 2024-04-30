Annis rallies behind Filipinas U17 squad

Philippine women’s national football team captain Tahnai Annis lends her knowledge and experience to the Filipinas U17 squad for the upcoming AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup in Bali from 6 to 19 May.

She said the talent pool of the squad is advanced for their age group as they compete in this eight-nation tournament for the first time.

The Filipinas U17 will face host Indonesia, South Korea and 2019 silver medalist North Korea in Group A as they shoot for one of the three 2024 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup slots from 16 October to 3 November in the Dominican Republic.

They need to finish at least second in their group to advance to the semifinal where a team from Group B will face them.

Bannering Group B is 2019 defending champion Japan, 2019 bronze medalist China, Australia and Thailand.

“Coming into this mentorship role for the girls, especially in the Asian Cup where they can possibly qualify for the World Cup. I think from my experience of having done that several times now, I can definitely be here as a resource for them,” said Annis, who was a women’s football assistant coach at Averett University in 2016.

“Whether it’s physical, mental or tactical, I just made it clear to the girls that I’m here at their disposal with whatever kind of help or support they want.”

“I’m truly so excited. Their talent levels are through the roof at such a young age and I’m excited for them.”

Annis’ experience is one big boost for the squad in this U17 Women’s Asian Cup.

She and veterans Sarina Bolden, Hali Long and Olivia McDaniel were part of the Filipinas squad in the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup campaign where they made it to the semifinal to book a slot in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in New Zealand.

The 34-year-old Þór/KA player also won the 2022 AFF Women’s Championship and a bronze medal in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam.

Annis believes having U17 players Nina Mathelus, Aiselyn Sia, Alexa Pino and Gabrielle Baker play for the senior squad for a pair of friendly matches against South Korea last 5 and 8 April will not only boost the U17 squad but will also make it seamless Filipinas to integrate them in the future.

“I think what’s also important over the last few months and these campaigns is that we had these U17 players with us and I think that experience at that level and being in the senior national team will help them,” Annis said.

“I think they will use what they have learned to spread that with the rest of the team as well.”