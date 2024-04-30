3 killed, 17 injured in QC road accident

Three persons were killed while 17 others were injured when a bus lost its brakes and slammed a UV Express hitting a taxi cab and five motorcycles Monday night in Quezon City.

Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Traffic Sector 5 chief P/Lt. Hermogenes Portes Jr. identified the bus driver as Rolly Canapi Pascua, 42 years old, a resident of Brgy. Holy Spirit, Quezon City.

The collision happened at 9:37 p.m., 29 April along Commonwealth Ave., corner Fairlane Street in Barangay Fairview when Pascua's bus traversing along Commonwealth Ave., towards Elliptical Road happened to experienced brake failure and collided with the UV Express pinning two of its passengers and hitting five other motorcycles and a taxi cab all waiting for the traffic lights to go green.

The three victims, two from the UV Express and a motorcycle were declared dead by their attending physicians when they were rushed to the nearest hospitals.

Pascua, meanwhile was charged for reckless imprudence resulting to multiple homicide, multiple damage to property with multiple physical injuries before the Quezon City Prosecutor's Office.

CCTV footage showed the bus moving at a high speed before the accident.

"Nakikiramay ang kapulisan sa pagkamatay ng tatlong biktima at hangad namin ang agarang paggaling ng iba pang mga biktima na nasugatan. Muli kaming nagpapaalala sa mga nagmamaneho na mag-ingat at ugaliing suriin ang sasakyan bago bumyahe upang maiwasan ang ganitong mga insidente," QCPD Director Redrico Maranan said.