Warren Hue drops new single ‘Split’

The 21-year-old rising star opens up about his cross-country relationship on “SPLIT,” Warren Hue’s new single and music video, out now via 88rising. Following his contributions to the 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE music collective, where he contributed to five tracks alongside Offset, Amaarae, De La Soul, Cuco and MILLI on the album Hella, Hue drops his most personal single, “SPLIT.”

“SPLIT’ is a song that I wrote detailing an experience in a long-distance relationship,” Hue shared. “I wanted to create a song based on split lifestyles and how pressure and insecurity can take over your emotions. Trust is a big theme in the song, telling my significant other to believe in me and vice-versa.”

The day-in-the-life music video captures Hue’s lifestyle, a mix of finding his place in a new city and letting loose while pursuing his dreams. The alternative hip-hop track is produced by frequent-collaborator Chasu and is the latest offering ahead of a larger release from Hue.

Hue has catapulted from hometown hero to international sensation in less than two years since making his artist debut with his album, BOY OF THE YEAR, in the summer of 2022. His most conceptual project to date, BOY OF THE YEAR, which included features from tobi lou and yvngxchris, displayed Hue’s versatility and star power. Born and raised in Jakarta, Indonesia, and now based in Los Angeles, California, the Gen Z star has amassed an impressive highlight reel, including being named one of Forbes Asia 30 Under 30, all prior to turning 21.

He has also been named one of “NME 100: Essential Emerging Artists” for 2022, one of the “18 Emerging Artists To Watch Out For In 2022” by Bandwagon and one of the “25 Artists To Watch In 2022” by Ones To Watch.

Hue was also featured in four songs on Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi & the Legend of the Ten Rings official soundtrack and has partnered with brands like Honda, GUESS, Samsung and Microsoft. Hue made his Coachella debut during the Head in the Clouds Forever 2022 set. Last year, he performed at the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, opened for Rich Brian’s sold-out arena tour (10k fans per stop) in China and was on the line-up for both Head in the Clouds Festivals in New York and Los Angeles.

This summer, he will be returning to the festival in New York. A multi-hyphenate artist, Hue draws his inspiration from niche art forms to create his ever-evolving sound. From R&B to house, electronic, alternative hip-hop and industrial genres, Hue is unafraid to explore and veer towards the unconventional, while sharing his journey of self-discovery. His latest offers, “TENNESSEE” and “SPLIT,” detail his growing confidence as a star in the making.