UST nears elims sweep

Reigning champion University of Santo Tomas (UST) moved on the cusp of completing a six-match sweep of the eliminations as Khy Progella, Cameron Grace Villaluz and third player Grithney Jhyn Dadang repulsed Far Eastern University-Diliman’s (FEU-D) Frenchie Premaylon and Love Lopez, 21-17, 21-16, in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 86 high school girls beach volleyball tournament at the Sands SM By The Bay late Sunday.

The Junior Tiger Sands now have a league-best 5-0 record.

UST, which has locked in the top seed in the Final Four on Saturday, will go for the sweep when it faces also-ran Ateneo de Manila University on Friday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Adamson University, which has clinched the second seed, regained its winning ways as Shai Nitura, Fel Sagaysay and third player Mariana Pineda downed De La Salle-Zobel’s (DLSZ) Aislinn Alemaña, Katrina Tria, and third player Angel Jaden Cenizal, 21-12, 21-9, for a 5-1 slate in second place.

National University Nazareth School’s (NUNS) Vilmarie Toos and Laiza Benigay scrambled past UP Integrated School’s Khloe Long and Janella Guarino, 23-21, 17-21, 15-6, in the other girls’ match.

The Bullpups and the Baby Tamaraws are in joint third with 3-2 records, while the Junior Lady Spikers sit in fifth spot at 2-3.

FEU-D and DLSZ will square off also on Friday at 4:45 p.m. in a crucial matchup with Final Four implications.

Idle Ateneo is at 1-4. The Junior Fighting Maroons wrapped up their stint with a 0-6 slate.

In the boys’ division, semifinal-bound squads UST, NUNS, Adamson University and FEU-D are still bunched together on top of the standings at 5-1.

UST has won five in a row as John Michael Lagaran and Lance Malinao needed only 25 minutes to beat Ateneo’s Mon Paquito Berdos and Santiago Andres Avila, 21-6, 21-4.

NUNS extended its winning run to three as John Wayne Dionela and Rain Skyler Gemarino pinned University of the East’s Jan Macam, Ahril Cuadra, and Xyrone Montemayor a third consecutive defeat, 21-15, 21-18.

Adamson also stretched its winning streak to three as Tommy Castrodes, CJ Dominquito, and third player Brandy Clemente overwhelmed DLSZ’s Mario Roxas, Christopher Pallega, and third player Jarett Lei Failana, 21-8, 21-6.