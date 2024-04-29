RETASHOW: What ‘comeback’ means in fashion

The 20 hopefuls were mentored by Allesandra Gutierrez and Dars Juson of REPAMANA, a social enterprise that repurposes hotel bedsheets; and Cris Roxas of Brave Story, a lifestyle brand that repurposes textile waste into clothing and home decor, crafted by artisans.

Before the runway competition, QC City Mayor Joy Belmonte said, in a speech, “As trailblazers of sustainable fashion, we hope that the City Government can always count on you to use your platforms for sustainability.”

She added: “All those who joined have presented winning entries for using their designing talents and expertise to create their special dresses that came from used textile upang magkaroon ng pangalawang buhay ang mga ito at maiwasang matapon sa (so that these fabrics will have a second life and keep them from being thrown into a) landfill. Kaya sa akin, panalo kayo sapagkat panalo ang ating kalikasan (So, for me, you are all winners because our environment is a winner).”

Some of the creations were truly wearable art pieces. A few bordered on the avant-garde and outlandish. Others were chaotic yet fun, costume-like, with lots of whimsy.