RETASHOW: What ‘comeback’ means in fashion

Truly a fashion afternoon delight like no other, worth the travel indeed from south to north of the metropolis, “Retashow, QC’s Catwalk to Sustainability” showed the artistry, creativity, flair and fashion sensibilities of 20 talented Quezon City-based designers who participated in the 1st Eco-Fashion Show organized by the Quezon City Climate Change and Environmental Sustainability Department (CCESD).
The major objective of the fashion show and competition was to raise awareness about the environmental impact of textile waste and promote sustainable fashion choices.
From a pool of 50, picked to compete were Neil Bryan Capistrano, Rowena Coquia, Giemhela Divina, Jashmin Iballo, Khazlyn Rose Lim, Stephanie Madolid, Michael Mayores, Mark Jay Panganiban, Kaye-Lyn Partulan, Nard Patrick Redoble, Hazel Roldan, Loisse Zsanelle Roque, Juan Miguel Rosario, Lloyd Rainier Sexon, Johnsent Talento, Janah Victoria Tropel and Kristine Joy Victor.
The designers showcased ensembles made from at least 70-percent recycled textiles and fabrics. Their work was evaluated based on design and originality, ethics and sustainability, and wearability and feasibility.
The 20 hopefuls were mentored by Allesandra Gutierrez and Dars Juson of REPAMANA, a social enterprise that repurposes hotel bedsheets; and Cris Roxas of Brave Story, a lifestyle brand that repurposes textile waste into clothing and home decor, crafted by artisans.
Before the runway competition, QC City Mayor Joy Belmonte said, in a speech, “As trailblazers of sustainable fashion, we hope that the City Government can always count on you to use your platforms for sustainability.”
She added: “All those who joined have presented winning entries for using their designing talents and expertise to create their special dresses that came from used textile upang magkaroon ng pangalawang buhay ang mga ito at maiwasang matapon sa (so that these fabrics will have a second life and keep them from being thrown into a) landfill. Kaya sa akin, panalo kayo sapagkat panalo ang ating kalikasan (So, for me, you are all winners because our environment is a winner).”
Some of the creations were truly wearable art pieces. A few bordered on the avant-garde and outlandish. Others were chaotic yet fun, costume-like, with lots of whimsy.
The board of judges included Eric Pineda, an award-winning costume and fashion designer; Pamela Mejia, the founder of FIBERS: Fashion Innovation Businesses for Environment, Reformation and Sustainability, a social enterprise champions sustainable fashion in Southeast Asia; and Zarah Juan, multi-awarded Filipino designer who is also Quezon City’s partner in the VOTE TO TOTE project, which upcycles tarpaulins into stylish bags in partnership with persons deprived of liberty.
The obvious standouts came from the trio con brio declared as major winners. From Barangay Paltok, grand winner Renegade Limpin enthralled with an occasion-defying maong (denim) project that consisted of a bustier merged with a crop top and with a skirt that showed off his dexterity in design and sewing. Aside from the bragging rights of being the victor the first edition of “RETASHOW,” he received a cash prize of P100,000.
Maricris Pabelico of Barangay Sauyo placed second with her divine, perfectly constructed, all-denim terno. John Jade Montecalvo of Barangay Payatas won third with his pink and everything pastel Filipiniana fusion number with florals and fringes as accents. The two received cash prizes of P70,000 and P30,000, respectively.
With the first edition of RETASHOW, a fashion revolution is born. Used textiles are given a new lease on life with dresses, gowns, ternos and other styles of outfits that can be carried and worn every day and for special occasions. One can only hope that the market is ready to support these designers and wear their fashion styled with a true purpose.