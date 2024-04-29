Ramirez, Estoque assert leadership

Defending champions University of Perpetual Help System Dalta and College of Saint Benilde formally punched their Final Four tickets in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 99 volleyball tournaments, thanks to the stellar performances of their tried-and-tested leaders.

The Altas’ skipper Louie Ramirez and the Lady Blazers’ ace Wielyn Estoque both stamped their classes, showing the way for their squads en route to being named the Collegiate Press Corps’ NCAA Players of the Week presented by the San Miguel Corporation for the period of 23 to 28 April.

Estoque, the third-year outside hitter, went off for a season-best scoring of 19 points built on 14 attacks, four aces and a block which were as valuable as her six digs in Saint Benilde’s 25-19, 25-23, 25-8 triumph over Mapua University on Sunday.

Aside from her new record this season, the Cotabato City star also dropped eight points to aid the Lady Blazers in their 25-16, 25-20, 25-14 win over Arellano last Tuesday.

Estoque’s steady presence has steered the two-time reigning women’s champions to the first Final Four berth to inch closer to their three-peat dream as they remain immaculate with a 7-0 slate.

Estoque, who said they aren’t satisfied with just another Final Four appearance, outshone Shai Omipon of Perpetual, Roxie dela Cruz of Mapua, and Johna Dolorito of Lyceum of the Philippines University for the weekly citation supported by minor sponsors Discovery Suites and Jockey.

“It doesn’t end here. We still need to win. We’re more eager to win in our next matches,” Estoque said.

Meanwhile in the men’s division, graduating Ramirez flexed his Most Valuable Player (MVP) form in the past week.

Playing in his last season, the Season 98 MVP steered Perpetual to another perfect run to notch their seventh victory in as many games and get his team in a position to complete a four-peat and notch the school’s 14th overall title.

In this week’s contests, the Altas swept other strong contenders Arellano University, 25-19, 25-21, 25-18, San Sebastian College, 25-16, 25-22, 25-18, and San Beda University, 25-14, 25-22, 25-22.