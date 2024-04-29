Military tapped for safe Bangsamoro elections

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday said the military plays a vital role in ensuring a safe and honest electoral process, including in the May 2025 Bangsamoro parliamentary elections.

In his talk to the troops in Cotabato, Marcos acknowledged their participation in shaping the region’s autonomy and national harmony. “To our brave troops, your role becomes even more crucial as we move forward to the future,” he said.

“I am sure that you have the ability, I know you have the ability to secure a safe and honest conduct of these elections as this will lay the groundwork for a Bagong Pilipinas,” he added.

The President’s words resonated with a sense of assurance and gratitude, as he commended the armed forces for their tireless dedication to the nation’s security.

“May the awards and recognitions that you received today inspire you to further fulfill your calling and perform your mandate even more courageously and wholeheartedly,” Marcos said.

He said his administration would continue to nurture the military’s welfare and that of their families as the troops defend the country against all threats.

Reflecting on the broader implications of the military’s efforts, President Marcos underscored their role in laying the foundation for reconciliation and healing in conflict-torn regions.

“You have also provided a foundation because what you have done in preserving the peace provides the foundation for the reconciliation and healing in a region that has long experienced conflict,” he said.

Encouraging a collaborative approach to peace-building, the President urged the AFP to engage in dialogue with key stakeholders, including Moro Islamic and Moro National-affiliated groups, and local communities.

“You must forge partnerships based on mutual respect and understanding,” he said, emphasizing the importance of inclusivity and cooperation in overcoming obstacles to progress.

At Camp Siongco, the President awarded the Distinguished Conduct Star to two soldiers and the Gold Cross Medal to three others for their heroism in an encounter with the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters-Karialan Faction.

The Chief Executive also visited wounded-in-action soldiers at the Camp Siongco Station Hospital and gave them awards and cash assistance.