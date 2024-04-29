Marcos to Bangsamoro Police graduates: Be pillars of peace

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday told the first batch of former Moro guerillas who joined the Philippine National Police (PNP) to foster peace and justice within the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

During his speech at the Bangsamoro Police Basic Recruit Course (BPBRC) Batch 2023-01 Classes Alpha-Bravo “BAKAS-LIPI” here, Marcos said that more challenges and responsibilities come with serving in the region.

In articulating the high standards expected of the new officers, Marcos Jr. pointed out that the new job of the former Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) members goes beyond typical public service.

"I am sure that your lives can be compared to what others see in movies. Stories that are thrilling, action-packed, sometimes nerve-wracking, and always full of lessons," Marcos said in Filipino.

“It is indeed a great honor you have achieved, but it comes with a heavy burden of responsibility that requires tremendous effort,” Marcos added.

Marcos also outlined four key points for the graduates to carry forward in their careers: integrity, courage and determination, continual self-improvement, and truthfulness in duty.

"Your mission is more than just serving and caring for our fellow citizens. You will help write a new chapter for the Bangsamoro, towards a more peaceful and stable future," Marcos said.

"Much is at stake in your new role because in your hands lies the attainment of our ongoing success," Marcos added.

Marcos also noted the symbolic importance of the graduates’ new role and the name they chose for their group, BAKAS-LIPI, which stands for "Bangsamoro Police, Pillar of the Filipino Society."

With the completion of their training, Marcos reminded the graduates that their journey goes beyond fulfilling the obligations of the Bangsamoro Organic Law.

“It is the realization of our desire to experience continuous peace and development,” Marcos said.

The Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro (CAB), the peace accord negotiated by the government and the MILF in 2014, permits the admission of members of the MILF and the MNLF into the PNP.

Three batches of former rebels are currently undergoing police training. The first batch of 102 former rebels, 52 from the MILF and 50 from the MNLF, took their oath as patrolmen on 10 August last year.

The new policemen are among the 11,000 former rebels who took the qualifying examination held by the National Police Commission on 29 May 2022.