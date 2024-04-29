Dela Vega keeps GJC-Navy afloat

Joeven dela Vega steadied the ship for GJC-Navy as it gained momentum heading into the semifinals of the 2024 Spikers’ Turf Open Conference.

Dela Vega provided the clutch points to lift his team in a thrilling five-set match, 25-19, 22-25, 25-20, 19-25, 15-10, win over fellow semifinal-bound D’Navigators Iloilo at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium last Sunday.

He showed the way tallying 19 points to power his team to a 6-2 win-loss record at the end of preliminaries.

For his timely offense, scoring eight of his markers in the deciding fifth set, Dela Vega bagged the Spikers’ Turf Player of the Week citation presented by Pilipinas Live for the period of 24 to 28 April.

Though already qualified in the semis, Dela Vega underscored the importance of the win in building their confidence for the next round, especially as they face the D’Navigators anew in the round robin Final Four.

They play again on 5 May.

“Of course, this is very important because it boosted the morale of the team. We will be facing them in the semis so this win serves as a fund for us,” Dela Vega said.

Despite his performance built on 16 attacks, two aces, and one block, Dela Vega said he still has a lot to improve on heading into the next round.

“I want to improve my mindset and floor defense so that I will be ready when I compete in the next round,” said the PGJC-Navy hitter, who drew nine votes to squeak past Manuel Sumanguid of the Criss Cross King Crunchers who had seven votes.

Also among the nominees were Mark Calado of Cignal, Peter Quiel of Navy, Jude Garcia of Criss Cross, Bryan Jaleco of Air Force, and Francis Saura of the D’Navigators.

Dela Vega and his crew return to action against defending champions Cignal HD Spikers in their first game of the semis beginning Wednesday at the Rizal Memorial Sports Coliseum.