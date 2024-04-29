Clarito, Ildefonso stay with Painters

Rain or Shine is sticking to its philosophy of building for the future as it signed young guards Jhonard Clarito and Shaun Ildefonso to fresh deals in the Philippine Basketball Association.

Agent Danny Espiritu made the confirmation to Daily Tribune, saying that Clarito and Ildefonso will be staying with the Elasto Painters, who are putting premium on young guns rather than established, veteran stars.

Espiritu said both Clarito and Ildefonso inked two-year deals that will take effect in July until June 2026.

“Their current contracts were extended up until June. Their new contracts will take effect at the start of July and will end on 30 June 2026,” Espiritu said in a telephone conversation.

Aside from Espiritu and the players, also present during the contract-signing were Elasto Painters team governor Atty. Mert Mondragon and Ildefonso’s mother, Ren.

Clarito, a role player from De Ocampo Memorial College, averaged 11.30 points, 4.10 rebounds and 1.50 assists in 10 games in the ongoing Philippine Cup.

His best performance was when he erupted for 19 points off the bench to help Rain or Shine book a 100-85 win over Phoenix Super LPG last 17 March at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.

Meanwhile, Ildefonso, a former National University stalwart, averaged 5.50 points, 1.75 rebounds and 0.25 assists in eight games this conference.