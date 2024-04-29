Camille Villar shares parents’ best advice

Las Piñas Representative and former TV host Camille Villar engaged in an intimate lunch interview with entertainment media at the Villars’ new hotel business in BGC. Many members of the media were eager to ask the 39-year-old daughter of Manny Villar about the family’s plans with All TV and TV Patrol, which will soon be airing on their network.

“We are talking about the entertainment industry, and let’s expand that to the media industry, from our reporters to the people who work onscreen and behind the scenes, and how we can give them the support they need,” she said.

Reflecting on her stint in showbiz over a decade ago as one of the co-hosts of Willie Revillame on TV5’s Wil Time Big Time, Camille revealed that she has maintained friendships with her former co-hosts, Mariel Rodriguez, Grace Lee and Willie.

“I have remained friends with my co-hosts, and they are some of the people I cherish in my life, especially Willie. We have a very close relationship, not just between him and me, but with my whole family. Our bond runs deep, and our relationship is very strong,” Camille said.

As the only daughter of two famous parents, we then asked her about the biggest advice she will never forget.

“A long time ago, my father told me, when I was getting overwhelmed with work and public service, especially during the time of Covid. I am a wife and I also have a young family. My dad told me, ‘One thing at a time,’ and that I have to know what’s most important, which is actually my kids and my family,” she said.

When asked if she has plans to run for higher office, Camille said that she has one more term in Congress but always keeps her options open.