AboitizPower harnesses the power of partnership to plant over 2M trees

TSI began its Carbon Sink Management Program in 2015 and recently completed its goal of planting one million trees in Davao City, including areas covering the ancestral domains of indigenous peoples (IP).

Through a collaborative effort with Ramon Aboitiz Foundation, alongside the Matigsalug Council of Elders Marilog District Davao City, Inc. and the Matigsalug Manobo Tribal People Council of Elders Davao, Inc., TSI successfully planted a variety of endemic, fruit-bearing, and high-value trees in the Marilog District. It also resulted in restoring and rehabilitating over 845 hectares of the IP’s ancestral domain.

TSI and Ramon Aboitiz Foundation also held several technical training sessions in farm planning; nursery establishment and seedling production; site preparation and plantation establishment; and plantation maintenance and monitoring. Collaboration with the local public agriculture office will also bring more opportunities for the IPs, including upskilling in cacao production, marketing, and networking.

Meanwhile, TVI began its 10-year Carbon Sink Management Program in 2016 and, to date, has planted and nurtured 770,000 trees with the help of Ramon Aboitiz Foundation and the hard work of some 277 farmers in Cebu.

As of end-2023, the program has covered a land area of 1,084 hectares, spanning the municipalities and cities of Balamban, Toledo, Borbon, Asturias, Barili, Tuburan, Pinamungahan, Ronda, Cebu, and Dumanjug.

Under the program, partner farmers earn a livelihood from payments for their seedlings and maintenance services, as well as added income opportunities from the produce of fruit-bearing and high-value trees.

Native trees of mixed fruit and timber planted since 2017 include Narra, Lanutan, Kakaw, Coffee, Lomboy, Nangka, Guyabano, Rambutan, Lanzones, Avocado, Kunawom, Tugas/Molave, Duhat, Labana, Lemonsito/Kalamansi, Malaruhat, Sangil, Agoho del Monte, Caimito, Conalum, and Taguilomboy.

If you plant it, they will come

The eight-hectare Aboitiz Cleanergy Park in Punta Dumalag, Matina Aplaya, Davao City actively promotes decarbonization in an urban area, showcasing a mangrove reforestation site, nursery, and botanical garden for the propagation of multiple native tree species. As a direct result, many species of birds — from migrants, residents, to localized endemics — consider it their home.