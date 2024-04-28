Yasmien Kurdi’s baby gender reveal video gets taken down in Facebook, IG

GMA actress Yasmien Kurdi vented after the video of the gender reveal with her second baby was flagged down on her Facebook and Instagram accounts after supposed harassment and bullying.

In her Instagram account, the actress decried the deletion of the wholesome and memorable moment for the family, pointing out that lewd and obscene posts continue to remain online.

“Just last night we posted a video of our mini gender reveal and to our surprise this was taken down today both on FB and IG due to bullying and harassment,” she said.

“Hindi ko maintindihan kung bakit offensive na ang ganitong mga bagay ngayon, at ang kalaswaan tulad ng paghuhubad at pagmumura etc. ay tanggap na tanggap (I don`t understand why things like this are offensive. Yet, nudity and foul language are easily accepted,” Kurdi further added.

In the post’s caption, the drama The Missing Husband star encouraged the netizens that obscene and malicious posts online should be reported, not wholesome and harmless.

As of now, the gender reveal video is back on Kurdi’s Facebook page.

The gender reveal video was uploaded last Monday, where Kurdi, her husband, Rey Soldevilla, and daughter Ayesha Zara lit a cake that Yasmien baked.

Slicing the cake showed a pink center, revealing that it was a baby girl, leading to the happy shouts and celebration of the family.

In one of her videos on her Instagram account, Kurdi said she is almost in her 38th week of pregnancy with her second baby.

Kurdi wedded Soldevilla in January 2012 and gave birth to her first daughter, Ayesha Zara in November that year.