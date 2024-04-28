Sowing the seeds of fruit trees and mangroves

Mangrove planting is always part of any greening activities especially this Earth Month. The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) stressed its importance by embarking on the recovery of abandoned, undeveloped and underutilized (AUU) fishponds leased to the Department of Agriculture in the 1970s.

The DENR will then undertake the biophysical reversion of recovered fishponds or putting back damaged components of the mangrove forest from fishpond to mangrove state through methods such as replanting, enrichment planting and assisted regeneration. It will start the AUU fishpond recovery in Regions V, VI and IX.

Meanwhile, volunteers from Aboitiz Group companies were back planting mangroves as part of their celebration of Earth Month and Earth Day last 22 April. Volunteers from the Davao Light and Power Co. teamed up with members of the Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers Davao City Chapter in mangrove planting and coastal cleanup at the Aboitiz Cleanergy Park in Sitio Punta Dumalag, Matina Aplaya, Davao City.

Managed by Davao Light and Aboitiz Foundation, the park serves as a model of habitat conservation and biodiversity management in an urban setting.

Volunteers from another Aboitiz company, hydropower operator Hedcor, rallied volunteers from its Sibulan-Tudaya plant to team up with counterparts from ECHO Cares and Barangay Astorga in Santa Cruz, Davao del Sur in planting 1,500 mangrove trees in Sitio Bacutan, a thriving wildlife sanctuary, on Earth Day.

North of the country, Hedcor also donated P620,000 worth of equipment and seedlings to the local government of Sablan, Benguet.

The equipment includes tractor, power sprayer and other essential agricultural machinery that streamline farming processes, increase yields and improve overall farm management practices.

Sablan’s Office of Municipal Agriculture identified more than 2,400 seedlings that were given by Hedcor such as lanzones, mangosteen, marang and pineapple.

“We not only invest in the municipality’s agricultural potential but also empower local farmers with the tools they need to thrive. This initiative reflects Hedcor’s commitment to sustainable development and community prosperity,” said Rolando Pacquiao, Hedcor president and chief operations officer.

The operators of the Sabangan Hydro in Mountain Province and 21 other hydropower plants said it is dedicated to supporting its host communities and advocating for sustainable development initiatives that generate enduring positive impacts.

“Through collaborations and community initiatives, Hedcor continues in advancing the socio-economic progress of the areas it serves,” it said.

Sablan Mayor Alfredo Dacumos Jr. said the partnership between Hedcor and the town underscores their shared vision of driving positive change, long-term growth and empowerment of the people of Sablan.