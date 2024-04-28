Oh, you heard of electric scooters before. But what about one that can go 100 kilometers on a single charge?
That’s what the TVS promised when it launched its iQube and iQube S scooters Saturday morning during the Makina MotoShow at the SMX Convention Center.
Branded as “cutting-edge” technology from India’s foremost motorcycle company, the TVS iQube S gives out 4.6-kilowatt motor that runs 78 kilometers per hour at its fastest.
From standstill, it can reach 40kph in 4.2 seconds which is remarkable speed for a scooter this size.
It has two battery packs — that can be plugged in just about any wall socket — which can take you to 100 kilometers away.
It also runs silent and has zero emission, the better to address the noise and air pollution we have these days.
The TVS Motor Company is a leading global automaker operating in the two- and three-wheel segments.
Company executives took the mic during the unveiling and explained its features with a disclaimer that “with all due respect to the motorcycles displayed here in the MotoShow, you are going to see the best scooter that is suitable for use here in the Philippines.”
TVS iQube positioned itself as not just an environment-friendly choice but an economical choice as well. Battery can last up to 10 years.
“It comes with two numbers of Li-ion battery packs with a 650W carry-along charger that charges the vehicle from zero to 80 percent in four hours and 30 minutes,” according to the statement.
It redefines the ease of charging as the carry-along charger can be plugged into any 5A household socket.
And putting the icing on the cake, the TVS iQube is a “smart scooter.”
The scooter offers a host of intelligent connected features, such as the seven-inch TFT cluster and HMi control, intuitive music player control, OTA updates, vehicle health and safety notifications, multiple Bluetooth and Cloud Connectivity, geofencing, QPark assist, infinity theme personalization, voice assist and Alexa skillset.
You can set your scooter to reach up to a certain distance and when breached, it would notify you. Helps a lot if you lend it to a friend, or God forbids, if it is stolen.
It also has a crash alert where you get notified once the vehicle fell.
“TVS Motor Company is committed to building a robust vehicle portfolio for the Philippines and the Southeast Asian markets to serve customer needs,” said the statement.
“With its unmatched electric riding experience, TVS iQube has already captivated over 300,000 customers globally, setting a new standard for electric mobility. It’s the future of urban commuting, offering a perfect blend of style, performance and environment responsibility.”
The scooters have a contemporary look and impeccable build quality with five exciting colors to choose from. It has powerful LED headlamps with bright hazard lights designed for safety and visibility.
The TFT cluster has an intuitive five-way joystick for easy interaction, music control, theme personalization and proactive notification. There is also a 32-liter storage under the seat with a wide floorboard and baggage hooks.