Oh, you heard of electric scooters before. But what about one that can go 100 kilometers on a single charge?

That’s what the TVS promised when it launched its iQube and iQube S scooters Saturday morning during the Makina MotoShow at the SMX Convention Center.

Branded as “cutting-edge” technology from India’s foremost motorcycle company, the TVS iQube S gives out 4.6-kilowatt motor that runs 78 kilometers per hour at its fastest.

From standstill, it can reach 40kph in 4.2 seconds which is remarkable speed for a scooter this size.

It has two battery packs — that can be plugged in just about any wall socket — which can take you to 100 kilometers away.