MOTHER LILY MONTEVERDE, FOREVER MOTHER OF SHOWBIZ

Every celebration of Mother’s Day, the second Sunday of May, during the 1980s to the early 1990s, it was traditional for Regal Films, owned by Mother Lily Monteverde, to produce star-studded Mother’s Day-themed movies — to be shown in more than half of the cinemas in Metro Manila. Among the unforgettable films produced by Regal during this time were: Oh My Mama, Dear Mama, To Mama With Love, Mother Dear, Minsan May Isang Ina and many more.

Calling Lily Monteverde as “Mother” in showbiz is also a tradition.

Like a mother who gives birth, loves and takes care of her children, Mother Lily discovers stars to be included among her “Regal Babies,” gives them launching movies, and makes them famous.

Mother Lily’s love affair with the movies started with her first project Kayod Sa Umaga, Kayod Sa Gabi (1974) top-billed by Elizabeth Oropesa, Gina Pareño, Ronaldo Valdez and Orestes Ojeda, and the rest is history.

Among her popular roster of Regal Babies are Alma Moreno, Rio Locsin, Gina Alajar, Lorna Tolentino, Gabby Concepcion, William and Albert Martinez, Alfie Anido, Janice de Belen, Julie Vega, Snooky Serna, Dina Bonnevie, Aiko Melendez, Carmina Villaroel, Ruffa Gutierrez and her most favorite and gold mine — the Diamond Star Maricel Soriano.

“Si Mother Lily, siya na ang pinaka malaking haligi sa industriya, ‘yun ang totoo” (Mother Lily is the biggest pillar in the entertainment industry and that’s the truth),” Maricel said in an interview.

In real life, Mother Lily has five children: Roselle Monteverde-Teo, Ronald Stephen Monteverde, Meme Monteverde, Winnie Monteverde and Richard Goldwin Monteverde — most of them are into movie production and hotel management.

Mother, now 85 years old, said in one of her interviews that the reason she never denied her age is because every birthday is a reason to celebrate, to live and love life. She emphasized that her family, extended family, friends and the opportunity to make a difference are her reasons to keep living. She knows she has a purpose that must be fulfilled.

Mother Lily shared that despite life’s difficulties, we must find reasons to be happy, and that true happiness can be found in the company of those we love. She then thanked everyone for being part of her crazy and colorful life.

Among her unforgettable produced films under the Regal banner are Sister Stella L, Broken Marriage, Bilangin ang Bituin sa Langit, Pahiram ng Isang Umaga, Mga Kuwento ni Lola Basyang, the Mano Po series and the Shake, Rattle and Roll series.

“I am rich,” Mother Lily said in one of her birthday speeches. “I am rich with friends and people who love me.”