It’s still `go, go, go’ for Gogoro

In a recent announcement by the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), it approved the Regulation No. 24-022, declaring that e-bikes, e-trikes, as well as tricycles, pedicabs, pushcarts and “kuligligs” (makeshift motorized vehicles) from major roads.

National roads, circumferential, and radial roads in Metro Manila, according to MMDA, will be off limits to this kinds of vehicles, which usually run slow and lack necessary safety features,

Good thing Gogoro vehicles are not included.

Gogoro Philippines has clarified that the Gogoro SuperSport, Gogoro Delight and Gogoro 2 Premium are Category L3 e-motorcycles are exemption from the MMDA ban.

The company said their two-wheeled vehicles are capable of running more than 50 kilometers per hour.

In accordance to Land Transportation Office’s Administrative Order No. 2021-0039, these vehicles are subject to LTO registration and require a driver’s license to operate.

They are also allowed on all types of roads including national roads, circumferential roads, and radial roads except in limited access highways such as expressways.

“Together with the MMDA and our other national agency partners, we will continue to promote road safety and compliance with road rules and regulations,” said the Gogoro statement.

Gogoro Philippines Inc. is a joint venture between Globe’s 917Ventures Inc., Ayala Corporation and Gogoro.

The company is set to revolutionize the Philippine transportation landscape and deliver clean and sustainable mobility, utilizing Gogoro’s trailblazing electric two-wheel vehicles and open battery swap network.

