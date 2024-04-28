Intentional living: Fashion woven with purpose
Internationally acclaimed and pioneering sustainable fashion brand Rags2Riches (R2R) launches its summer collection called “Saan Tayo Pupunta” (“Where are we headed”), an exploration of the paths we take toward what matters to us the most.
Inspired by childhood memories of playing dress-up, “Saan Tayo Pupunta” is an invitation to love oneself by reflecting and embracing one’s creativity and spontaneity.
From bags to clothes, each piece has a story of familiarity to tell.
The collective narrative features R2R’s signature weaves in new materials, lush embroideries and versatile clothing in flattering silhouettes. Each piece is a testament to R2R’s dedication to craftsmanship, sustainability and ethical fashion.
Furthermore, it’s a reflection of R2R’s journey, values and commitment to uplift Filipino artisans. Founder Reese Fernandez-Ruiz says, “We have been and always will be propelled by our purpose. That’s our north star. We are guided by that goal post of creating opportunities for artisans.”
“Saan Tayo Pupunta” is rooted in having an intention in everything — purposeful existence and living. Born from an aesthetic concept in 2007, the brand’s evolution has gone deep beyond its DNA and into soul purpose.
Fernandez-Ruiz says, “It was a gradual shift and gradual unfolding. We discovered ourselves along the way of pursuing our purpose. We realized that fashion is not just the means to an end but part of the purpose itself. Creativity is, after all, a soul-enriching practice.”
For over 16 years, R2R has made an impact on Philippine fashion. Way before the current global trending spotlight on craft, they had carved a left of center path, created a mindful statement and created a niche of its own.
Grounding itself with the intention to move forward, the brand has dedicated itself to empowering Filipino artisans and providing them a space under the sun.
R2R’s journey through the years led it to its own evolution of fashion — a constant process of creativity and self-expression woven with purpose. R2R draws inspiration from its community of advocates who have been instrumental in fueling its journey. It strongly stands by the values and principles of inclusivity, unity and selfless intentions that define its community.
With a foot in the door of the optimistic future, we ask Reese, “Saan tayo pupunta?”
The noble and humble visionary says, “Sa iba’t ibang panig ng mundo! We are going global intentionally because we are proud of what we have started and proud to represent the Philippines. We hope to reach out to Filipino advocates abroad who are looking for ways to reconnect with their roots and find pieces that represent their culture. And in this journey of going global, we’ll always find ways to continue building, innovating and creating positive impact in the country.”
The “Saan Tayo Pupunta” collection is available for pre-order on the R2R website.