Intentional living: Fashion woven with purpose

Internationally acclaimed and pioneering sustainable fashion brand Rags2Riches (R2R) launches its summer collection called “Saan Tayo Pupunta” (“Where are we headed”), an exploration of the paths we take toward what matters to us the most.

Inspired by childhood memories of playing dress-up, “Saan Tayo Pupunta” is an invitation to love oneself by reflecting and embracing one’s creativity and spontaneity.