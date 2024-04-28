Hoffman resets 400 hurdles mark

Lauren Hoffman continues to make heads turn after resetting the women’s 400-meter hurdles at the Drake Relays in Iowa over the weekend.

Hoffman clocked in 55.72 seconds as she finished in second place in the eight-woman tournament.

The Duke University mainstay eclipsed her previous best of 56.39 seconds last March at the Hurricane Collegiate Invitational in Miami.

Hometown bet Deshae Wise topped the women’s 400 m hurdles with a time of 55.52 seconds with another American hurdler in Jessica Wright taking the bronze medal with 55.78 seconds.

The Filipino-American athlete feels she is on the right track as she hopes to be named on the Philippine team for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

World Athletics has set the qualifying standard at 54.85 seconds.

“Another great meet in the books! New national record of 55.72 seconds. One step closer to achieving my goals this year!” Hoffman posted.

The Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association also expressed their delight over Hoffman’s feat as she will also be coming to the country for the ICTSI Philippine Athletics Championships from 8 to 12 May at the Philsports Complex in Pasig City.