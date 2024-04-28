Davison, PLDT post strong finish

Savi Davison and the PLDT High Speed Hitters essayed an emphatic finish to their campaign as they shocked perennial powerhouse Creamline in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference last Thursday.

Davison uncorked 27 points in the breakthrough victory that served as the High Speed Hitters’ first-ever franchise win over the Cool Smashers, 22-25, 25-22, 25-14, 27-25 at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

The Filipino-Canadian hitter’s impressive scoring output, built on 25 attacks, one block, and an ace, gave her a second PVL Press Corps Player of the Week presented by Pilipinas Live citation.

Davison was the unanimous choice for the plum for the period of 23 to 27 April, taking all of the 16 votes from the print and online scribes covering the league organized by Sports Vision.

The wing spiker showed out in the non-bearing game, after the High Speed Hitters were officially knocked out of the semis race earlier that game day, with the Chery Tiggo Crossovers sealing their place in the next round with the win over the Galeries Tower Highrisers.

Still, Davison was adamant about giving their best against one of the PVL’s top teams.

“Like Kath (Arado) said, we just had to give it our all since there’s nothing that we could lose,” Davison said.

“Thinking about it now, we beat the top two teams in the conference. It kind of shows a lot that when we show up, when we put our best out there, the sky’s the limit.”

Davison beat semis-bound nominees for the plum, including Choco Mucho’s Sisi Rondina, Chery Tiggo’s Eya Laure and Petro Gazz’s Brooke Van Sickle, as they are set to continue on to the next round in the league.

With their conference campaign coming to a close, Davison looks forward to a more productive second conference later this year, as the High Speed Hitters target the semis anew in the 2024 PVL season.