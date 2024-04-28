BI to deport Serbian wanted for illegal drugs

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) reported on Sunday afternoon the arrests of a Serbian national wanted by federal authorities in the US for selling illegal drugs.

In a report given to BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco, the BI Fugitive Search Unit (BI-FSU) identified the fugitive as Predrag Mirkovic, a 60-year-old who was arrested last Thursday, 25 April inside a bar in Angeles City, Pampanga.

Due to the request of the United States government, Commissioner Tansingco issued a mission order, which led to Mirkovic's arrest, and US authorities also informed the Bureau about the Serbian's drug case in the United States.

According to US authorities, Mirkovic was accused of conspiring to possess and distribute controlled narcotics in violation of the US penal code, and a district judge in Maryland issued an outstanding arrest warrant against him.

BI-FSU acting chief Rendel Ryan Sy stated that the BI also received a letter-complaint from a concerned citizen alleging that Mirkovic was involved in trading illegal drugs in Angeles City.

The complainant reportedly asked the Bureau to deport Mirkovic, whom he described as an undesirable alien.

Sy further disclosed that the regional trial court-family court in Calamba, Laguna, had also issued an arrest order against Mirkovic.

His former Filipina partner allegedly brought charges against Mirkovic before the said court, alleging that he had violated Republic statute 9262, often known as the anti-violence against women act.

Currently, Mirkovic remains in the BI Warden Facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City, during his deportation proceedings.