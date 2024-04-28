Aussie girls lead LPGA Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AFP) — Defending champion Hannah Green fired a one-under par 70 as the leaders struggled and joined fellow Australian Grace Kim atop the field after Saturday’s third round of the LPGA Los Angeles Championship.

Green finished on seven-under 206 after 54 holes at Wilshire Country Club to share the lead with Kim, who stumbled to a birdie-less 76 to squander a four-stroke 36-hole lead.

“It actually wasn’t that windy. It just got a little but bumpy toward the end,” Green said of the woes of the late starters.

“I didn’t have many full swings in today. I had a lot of hard shorts into the greens firming up and getting bouncy, kind of made it hard to completely trust that shot.”

Lurking one stroke adrift on 207 were South Korean Im Jin-hee, Sweden’s Maja Stark and Germany’s Esther Henseleit.