A DAY WITH THE BINIBINIS AND THE STREET KIDS

The 40 candidates of the 2024 Binibining Pilipinas bonded with the street kids under the care of Child Hope Philippines last 25 April at the Fiesta Carnival of The Araneta City.
This was a special and exciting day for the kids, according to Dr. Herbert Carpio, executive director of Child Hope Philippines.
“This is a very good opportunity because it focuses on children’s welfare. It is a beautiful partnership because children need all the help in terms of education and other needs, so this exposure gives them confidence and helps build their self-esteem thru interactions like todays activity,” said Carpio.
For Shaira Marie Rona, the candidate representing Mandaluyong City, this is the best time to be a kid again and have fun.
“Today is the perfect time to bond with the kids and just play with them!” said Rona.
Binibining Abra, Myrna Esguerra, says in an interview that precious moments like the charity day is an opportunity to make a kid happy.
“It’s very heartwarming. We don’t know the experience of these kids and the least that we can do for them is give them a quick smile and give them a happy moment here,” she said.
The candidate from Rizal Province, Maria Flordeliz Babao, shared that as a pageant contestant, it’s their duty to share with whatever they have with less fortunate.
“To be able to share precious moments like this with kids is very important, and to bond with them, it’s our responsibility to share what we have with them,” said Babao.
Various activities are line up for the 60th year of Binibining Pilipinas. Winners of this year’s pageant will represent the country in the Miss International Pageant and The Miss Globe Pageant. The coronation night has yet to be announced.