A DAY WITH THE BINIBINIS AND THE STREET KIDS

The 40 candidates of the 2024 Binibining Pilipinas bonded with the street kids under the care of Child Hope Philippines last 25 April at the Fiesta Carnival of The Araneta City.

This was a special and exciting day for the kids, according to Dr. Herbert Carpio, executive director of Child Hope Philippines.

“This is a very good opportunity because it focuses on children’s welfare. It is a beautiful partnership because children need all the help in terms of education and other needs, so this exposure gives them confidence and helps build their self-esteem thru interactions like todays activity,” said Carpio.